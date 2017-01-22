ID of man who died in house fire in Spartanburg Co.

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a mobile home fire that happened on Loop Road, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

A call came in around 10:22 a.m.

The coroner has identified the victim of the fire as 71-year-old Thomas Edward Allison.

New Prospect Fire Department and Landrum Fire Department responded to the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

