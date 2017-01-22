Is the future of space travel for civilians close?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Could you soon be a part of space travel without becoming an astronaut?

The Space-X Company is running a competition involving what is being called a hyperloop tube. The goal is to design a pod that can carry 20 people through the tube at the speed of sound.

More than 100 engineering teams came up with their designs, but only 30 of them are moving forward to next week’s competition.

The University of Illinois has one of the teams selected.

“Working with the students has given me a good idea about how it is to work with other engineers, what kind of problems arise, how to overcome those problems, how to ensure that there is proper communication between all the sub teams,” said Rishab Pohane. “So it’s been a great experience.”

The company plans to hold a second round of competition in the summer.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man dies while surfing at NC Outer Banks OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – A man died while surfing in the waters off Old Lighthouse Beach outside of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Satur…

Hundreds rally in rain at Greenville Women’s march Related Coverage Thousands of women rally at SC Statehouse against Trump Women’s marches attract masses across the globe “Sister Marches” in…

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…