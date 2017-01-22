Man dies while surfing at NC Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – A man died while surfing in the waters off Old Lighthouse Beach outside of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Saturday afternoon.

The man was spotted with his face down in the water off the beach by a person. The person then signaled two nearby surfers that were in the water and they, along with another person in the water, pulled the victim to the shore.

911 was called and emergency personnel responded and tried resuscitation efforts.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death in unknown at this time.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Bartholomew of Buxton.

Old Lighthouse Beach is the area where the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse was located before it was moved 2,900 feet inland in 1999.