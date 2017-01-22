Mom accused of drugging 10-year-old to get him to sleep

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly drugging her son to calm him.

Police say a 27-year-old Cranberry Township woman admitted she gave her 10-year-old son trazodone to calm him after he fought with his siblings in December. It’s a prescription narcotic to treat depression but also sometimes used to treat insomnia. WPXI reports that the child’s teachers contacted police after noticing he was lethargic and could not pay attention. The boy told police his mother gave him a white pill to go to sleep.

The Cranberry Township woman, who has not been identified to protect her child’s identity, will face charges of child endangerment and delivering a controlled substance. A hearing date has not been set.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man dies while surfing at NC Outer Banks A man died while surfing in the waters off Old Lighthouse Beach outside of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds rally in rain at Greenville Women’s march The rain didn’t keep hundreds of people from rallying downtown Greenville in support of the Women’s march on Washington.

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…