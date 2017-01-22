Pedestrian struck on E Main St. in Anderson Co.

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck on East Main Street, according to the Williamston Police Department.

The incident happened at about 6:37 p.m. Sunday in front of First Baptist Church.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to the hospital.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Williamston Police Department is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

