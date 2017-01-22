United Airlines lifts ground stop after resolving IT issue

NEW YORK (AP) – United Airlines says domestic flights are on the move again after being grounded Sunday because of a computer problem.

Company spokeswoman Maddie King says the “IT issue” that initially caused the ground stop has been resolved and flights are resuming, but customers may experience additional delays. She didn’t give any more details.

It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected. The ground stop lasted about 2 ½ hours.

Chicago-based United Airlines and United Express operate more than 4,500 flights a day to 339 airports across five continents.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

UPDATE: Additional delays are expected as we work to get flights out this evening. A travel waiver is in place: https://t.co/pyXEh3LCwX. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

More stories you may like on 7News

Man dies while surfing at NC Outer Banks A man died while surfing in the waters off Old Lighthouse Beach outside of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds rally in rain at Greenville Women’s march The rain didn’t keep hundreds of people from rallying downtown Greenville in support of the Women’s march on Washington.

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

ID of man who died in house fire in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday morning.

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…