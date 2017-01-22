Wofford Falls at ETSU, 79-72

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team came up short at ETSU on Sunday afternoon, falling 79-72 to the Buccaneers. With the loss, Wofford falls to 8-12 on the season and 3-4 in conference play while ETSU improves to 15-5 overall and 5-2 in the Southern Conference.

Fletcher Magee led Wofford with 24 points in 33 minutes of play. Magee shot 50% from the field (7-14), 4-8 from three point range and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. Sixteen of his points came in the first half. Three other Terriers joined him in double figures. Eric Garcia finished with 12 points while Nathan Hoover and Cameron Jackson followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Garcia also dished out seven assists and had three steals while allowing just two turnovers.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half. Both teams found the basket early and often as Wofford shot 50% from the field and the Bucs shot 64.0%. ETSU took a slight lead, 41-37, into the locker room at the break.

In the second half, Wofford cut it to 46-44 but ETSU went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead. Wofford hung around and pulled within one, at 59-58, after Magee sunk a three but ETSU went on another 7-0 run to keep the Terriers at bay.

TJ Cromer, Desonta Bradford and AJ Merriweather combined for 50 of ETSU’s 79 points. Cromer and Bradford each tallied 17 points while Merriweather finished with 16.

ETSU shot 57.7% from the field and Wofford finished at 45.1%. ETSU outscored Wofford 38-16 in the paint and 21-16 in points off turnovers.

The Terriers return home to Benjamin Johnson Arena for the next contest as Wofford hosts UNCG on Wednesday Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m. UNCG is 17-5 on the season and 7-1 in conference play, most recently defeating The Citadel 81-72.