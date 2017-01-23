2 weekend tornadoes in South Carolina confirmed

(AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes struck South Carolina over the weekend, injuring one woman as storms that moved across the South over the weekend killed at least 18.

The weather service says a tornado touched down about 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Barnwell County and moved into Bamberg County. The other occurred in Orangeburg County a few minutes later.

Forecasters said Sunday that both storms had been confirmed as tornadoes.

A woman was trapped in a mobile home that was damaged near Blackville. She was taken to a hospital but there was no word on her injuries.

No injuries were reported in the twister in Orangeburg County.

Hundreds of trees were blown down and several homes and barns were damaged.

There was a tornado watch Sunday afternoon for six counties from Aiken to Manning, but no tornadoes were reported.