2 hurt after crash on Monarch Hwy in Union Co.

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were hurt after a head-on collision that happened on Monarch Highway at Beltline Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:41 p.m. Monday.

Highway Patrol says one person was airlifted and another was taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional.

We will update this article as more information is available.

