Boutique cycling studio, CycleBar offering free rides for public

Plenty of people start the year off vowing to get fit and healthy. For some, a new boutique cycling studio in Greenville could help them do that.

CycleBar is now open in downtown Greenville and offering free rides until January 29.

Organizers say many of the rides are booked up but interested customers should come because there are always empty bikes.

Manager Kristy Arledge said the studio has rides tailored to all fitness levels and instructors will assist new riders as they learn how to buckle in the shoes and adjust seats.

There are no memberships or contracts, you simply buy a ride pass and pay as you go.

Organizers said at CycleBar, each ride is led by a specially trained instructor, and fueled by amazing music and videos. The studio is located in downtown Greenville, near the corner of Church & McBee (under the Church Street bridge). “The studio is kept dark and you can sit in different places. We motivate you to be the best you can be new matter where you’re at no matter if you’re a beginner or if you’ve been doing this for a long time so you can feel good about yourself when you leave here. “That’s what we want that’s what we’re all about,” said Arledge.