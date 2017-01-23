Byrnes To Name New Head Football Coach Tonight

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) — Byrnes High School is expected to name a new head football coach tonight at the monthly Spartanburg District Five School Board meeting.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that A.C. Flora (Columbia) head coach Reggie Shaw is the leading candidate to replace Brian Lane, who stepped down in November after three seasons. Shaw was defensive backs coach at Byrnes in the 2006 season.

The Rebels, a perennial state power, finished 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time in two decades.

A District Five spokesperson confirmed Monday that there were two finalists for the job, but would not name names.

A source familiar with the search told 7 Sports on Sunday that Shaw and Byrnes defensive coordinator Phil Magdic were the finalists. Magdic confirmed that was a finalist, but would not disclose if he was aware he was in line for the job or not.

Reached by WLTX-TV in Columbia Sunday, Shaw responded that he would “know more (Monday),” but did not confirm he was getting the job either.

Both Magdic and Shaw indicated they would not be in attendance at Monday night’s meeting.

Shaw has 11 years of head coaching experience at three stops and has been the head coach at A.C. Flora since 2013, posting a 28-20 record, 6-6 this past season, when the Falcons moved up to 4A in the new SCHSL reclassification system after spending several years as a 3A school. His 2014 team posted a 12-2 record and played for the upper state championship.

He was hired for his first head coaching job at Blythewood High School near Columbia in the winter of 2007 but was forced to resign prior to that season when the SCHSL cited the program for holding illegal practices during the spring and he resigned in August.

He later served as the head coach at the Ben Lippen School in Columbia, a SCISA program, prior to getting the top job at Flora.

Magdic returned to the Byrnes staff under Lane after a successful run guiding Greenville High School and he also has success in coaching Darlington High prior to that.

The new head coach will be formally introduced to the Byrnes community Tuesday afternoon, according to the school district.