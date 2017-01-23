Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s office to get overdose drug

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office has a new tool to save lives. They are adding Naloxone to every shift, making sure that deputies can assist with overdoses.

The drug is administered into anyone experiencing an overdose of heroin or narcotic pharmaceutical drugs containing opiates.

Deputies just underwent training on how to administer the drug and will soon be getting 12 kits.

All of the narcotic officers will be carrying the drug and then they will have at least 2 per shift for Lieutenants and Sergeants.

Currently EMS workers in Cherokee County carry Naloxone, and in 2015, they administered it 62 times, in 2016, they administered it 88 times.

Sheriff Steve Mueller says because of the rise in those numbers, they saw the need for the drug to be with his deputies as well.