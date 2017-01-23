Woman says she shot, killed man trying to enter home in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., .S.C (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies continue their investigation into a deadly shooting in which a woman claims she killed a man during a break-in.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting around 7:50 p.m. Saturday at 824 Hamlin Road.

Officers found a man lying on the ground outside of a home. Women told deputies that the man was trying to break in when he was shot, according to an incident report.

A woman told officers she was entering her home when she heard a sound near a shed. She went inside her home and got a gun before coming outside and firing two warning shots in the air.

The woman said she saw a man come from behind the shed area and shot in his direction, according to the report. She told deputies the man who was shot had done work for her in the past and previously lived there until he was told to get out four days before the shooting for allegedly stealing from the woman, according to the report.

Sheriff Chad McBride said the man shot and killed is Jerry Sanders.

The woman has not been charged in the shooting as of Monday morning.

Sheriff McBride plans to talk to a prosecutor today about the shooting. He said investigators are trying to figure out the relationship between the two and tie up loose ends.