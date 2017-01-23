Greenville Police welcome new K-9 “Scooter” to team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department has added a new member to the force.

That newest officer is a black Labrador Retriever named Scooter.

Scooter is named after Scott Willis. Scott was a former Sergeant with the Greenville Police Department in the Vice and Narcotics division and resigned in 2004.

Scott and Katherine Willis made a generous donation to buy and train Scooter.

Scott understands the value of having a canine assigned to the Vice and Narcotics division, so Scooter was trained and certified as a single-purpose narcotics detection canine at Astro Kennels in Simpsonville.

Scooter has also been certified through North American Police Dog Associaton (NAPWDA).

The Greenville Police Department says they are proud and honored to welcome Scooter to the team.

More stories you may like on 7News

Greenville Zoo to close for 2 weeks for annual maintenance The Greenville Zoo will close to the public for annual maintenance beginning Monday, January 30.

Man dies while surfing at NC Outer Banks A man died while surfing in the waters off Old Lighthouse Beach outside of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds rally in rain at Greenville Women’s march The rain didn’t keep hundreds of people from rallying downtown Greenville in support of the Women’s march on Washington.

Fire claims Laurens County home A Laurens County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.