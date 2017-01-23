Greenville Police welcome new K-9 “Scooter” to team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department has added a new member to the force.

That newest officer is a black Labrador Retriever named Scooter.

Scooter is named after Scott Willis. Scott was a former Sergeant with the Greenville Police Department in the Vice and Narcotics division and resigned in 2004.

Scott and Katherine Willis made a generous donation to buy and train Scooter.

Scott understands the value of having a canine assigned to the Vice and Narcotics division, so Scooter was trained and certified as a single-purpose narcotics detection canine at Astro Kennels in Simpsonville.

Scooter has also been certified through North American Police Dog Associaton (NAPWDA).

The Greenville Police Department says they are proud and honored to welcome Scooter to the team.

