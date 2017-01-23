Greenville Zoo to close for 2 weeks for annual maintenance

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Zoo will close to the public for annual maintenance beginning Monday, January 30.

The zoo will be closed for two weeks while staff and volunteers clean, paint, and make repairs.

The 14-acre zoo will reopen on Saturday, February 11.

