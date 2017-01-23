Help find suspect after car stolen at gas station in Belton

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man after a car was stolen at a gas station on South Main Street.

The incident happened at about 2:20 p.m. Monday.

A red-, burgundy-, or orange-colored four-door sedan pulled up to a gas tank and a man got out and went into the store to buy cigarettes, according to police.

They say when he came out of the store, he got into a 2006 dark or black-colored Ford Explorer and left the gas station on 76/178 towards the City Square.

Another person inside the sedan left the parking lot and headed towards CVS and Honea Path, police say.

The man with the orange hat and the owners or occupants of the sedan are considered persons of interest.

If you have any information about the incident or recognize the people or the car, you are asked to contact the Belton Police Department at (864) 338-8448 and ask to speak with the on-duty supervisor at the department or the Chief of Police.

