Man charged with attempted murder after ax attack

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after damaging a woman’s car with an ax, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, January 21st.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the victim inside a car with a portion of the driver’s side window partially covering her.

She was removed from the car but declined medical treatment, deputies say.

The victim told deputies that 27-year-old Benjamin Matthew Cheek approached her car with an ax and used it to damage her car while also making threats at her.

The victim said she was in the area to check on her friend. Cheek had reportedly texted the victim earlier, asking where her friend was.

After damaging the car, Cheek reportedly dropped the ax and left the scene. He was not there when deputies arrived.

They were told he may be located at an address on Earls Grove Road, and they were given consent to look inside.

Cheek was found inside the home and taken to the detention center.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, and malicious injury to personal property.

He is currently being held at the detention center on a combined $130,000 surety bond.

