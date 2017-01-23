Man charged with attempted murder in wife’s shooting

MCDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies say a 66-year-old Nebo man shot his wife during a domestic dispute.

Chester Lee Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they and Marion police officers responded to a home on Jack Corpening Road around 9 p.m. Friday and found 70-year-old Darnell Logan Wilkerson suffering from a single gunshot wound to her torso.

Capt. Shanon Smith with the sheriff’s office said the victim and suspect got into a domestic dispute at their home, and Chester shot his wife with a small-caliber handgun.

His wife made it out of the home and to a neighbor’s house. Authorities were notified there and Darnell Wilkerson was taken to Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Deputies say Chester Wilkerson has been charged with attempted murder.