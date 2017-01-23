Man charged with domestic violence, violating order of protection

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with domestic violence and violation of a court order of protection, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

They say 52-year-old Billy Darrel Prescott was arrested after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on Airport Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, a member of Prescott’s household told them that Prescott was in a room of the house.

He was found and taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at about 7:58 a.m. on Friday, January 20th.

The Sheriff’s Office also had a separate incident that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th, at the same home on Airport Road.

During that incident, Prescott is accused of forcing his way into the woman’s home, taking the woman’s phone to prevent her from calling law enforcement, assaulting her, and making threats to her, according to arrest warrants.

Prescott reportedly dragged the woman by her hair to a neighboring home, the warrants state.

All of this happened while an order of protection was in place, deputies say.

When deputies arrived on scene to investigate this incident, Prescott had already left the scene.

The order of protection charge states that Prescott made contact with the victim, forced his way into her home, and made threats against her.

