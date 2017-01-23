Man reports robbery at Spartanburg apartment complex

Published:
crime scene generic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A man told police he was robbed early Monday morning at an apartment complex.

According to an incident report, it happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday at Hunt Club Apartments.

A man said when he and his friend got to an apartment, an unknown male dressed in dark clothes presented what looked like a gun and told him to get their hands up. The victim told police he pushed into the apartment and quickly shut the door.

It’s not known where the suspect went.

A k-9 unsuccessfully tried to track the suspect.

