Man taken to hospital after assault with knife in Greenville

WSPA Staff Published:
knife stabbing cutting generic crime

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville police are investigating a reported knife attack.

The victim told police he was walking home from a friend’s house when he was attacked by two people around 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Guess Street, according to Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg.

The victim said a female caused a laceration to his face with a knife. Bragg said the victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The suspects accused the victim of assaulting their friends earlier in the day, which he denied. Bragg said the victim stated he didn’t know the suspects and could provide information.

No arrest has been made as of Monday morning.

