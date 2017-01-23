Name of next Star Wars movie revealed

(WSPA) – Star Wars fans have learned one important thing about the next feature film in the series: the title.

The 8th movie will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The official Star Wars Twitter and Facebook pages made the announcement Monday morning.

The movie is due to be released on December 15.

The most recent movie from the Star Wars universe, Rogue One A Star Wars Story is still in theaters. The movie has made more than one billion dollars at the worldwide box office since being released on December 12 according to box office mojo.com

Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned more than two billion dollars in it’s theatrical run that started in late 2015. The film is the top domestic box office champion in film history.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017