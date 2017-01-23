CureSearch Ultimate Hike Registration Underway

(Greenville) WSPA About 100 people are expected to sign up to take part in CureSearch Ultimate Hike to raise money for pediatric cancer walk.

Organizers split the hike into two events in order to accommodate the dozens of people interested in the event.

The 30-mile all day hike starts at Upper Whitewater Falls and ends at the edge of Oconee State Park. The first hike takes part in April, but registration must be completed this week.

For more information on how you can take part, click on the link below.
http://www.curesearchevents.org/site/TR?fr_id=1113&pg=entry

