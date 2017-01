Presidential Trivia - Tonight we're playing Radio Games with Bill Love and Debra Capps from Earth FM. With a new President in the White House, we decided to play …

Two Upstate Locals Featured On New CBS Show “Hunted” - Two Upstate locals will make their debut on national TV in the world's most elaborate game of hide and seek. It's all part of a new show pre…

Stisa Talent Agency Looking for Models and Actors - If you want to act or model, the Stisa Talent Agency might be looking for you!

Enjoy Food, Music & Fun At The Food Truck Rollout In Greer - This Friday, food trucks are rolling into Greer for a night of food, music and fun. Vanessa de la Viña has a preview of the Food Truck Rollo…

Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery Now Serving Wood-Fired Pizza - Eating local and supporting local farmers just got a whole lot tastier. The Swamp Rabbit Cafe & Grocery just unveiled its new wood-fired piz…

3 Minute Make-Up Routine Using 3 Essentials - Don’t want to carry your giant make-up bag with you everywhere you go? In this week’s Work It Wednesday, Cotton Rouge & Company’s Katie Cott…

The Anchorage Brings Fresh, Vibrant Flavor to Village of West Greenville - In the Village of West Greenville, former Husk and Restaurant 17 chef Greg McPhee’s highly anticipated restaurant The Anchorage is now open …

Brazwell’s Premium Pub Is Celebrating An Anniversary - In just a few weeks, one of Greenville's favorite downtown restaurants is celebrating its first anniversary in style! Michelle Lamielle from…

Orangetheory Fitness Brings Heart Pumping Workout To Greenville - One of the hottest trends in fitness is now in Greenville. It's a high intensity group training gym that will get your heart pumping. Vaness…