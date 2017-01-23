SC unemployment rates drops for 8th straight month

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – The unemployment rate in South Carolina dropped in December for the eighth consecutive month.

The Department of Employment and Workforce reports the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate estimate was down to 4.3 percent in December. It was 4.4 percent in November.

The agency also reports the number of people working in December grew by approximately 8,700 to a record of 2,208,923.

Nationally, the jobless rate increased to 4.7 percent in December from 4.6 percent in November.

“It is exciting to see the record number of people entering the workforce,” said Cheryl Stanton, executive director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce in a written release, “but we can’t rest, we must continue focusing our efforts on helping the 99,000 unemployed find work.”

Here are the December unemployment rates for counties in the Upstate:

Cherokee – 4.8%

Union – 4.7%

Greenwood – 4.4%

Abbeville – 4.3%

Laurens – 4.1%

Oconee – 4.1%

Pickens – 4.0%

Spartanburg – 3.8%

Anderson – 3.7%

Newberry – 3.7%

Greenville – 3.5%