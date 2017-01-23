Thieves steals hundreds worth of cigarettes, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for suspects who they say stole about $3,600 from a gas station.

A clerk at the Spinx at 3000 Augusta St. told police that she was closing around 3 a.m. Saturday when a man entered the store, got a beer from a cooler and broke it on the floor.

Police say the suspect asked for a dust pan and mop so he could clean up the mess. While the clerk was getting placards, police say two other suspects entered the store with garbage bags and $3,600 in cigarettes were stolen from the store.

The clerk left the store unharmed.

Police say the suspects were in a dark four-door sedan.

Surveillance footage was obtained.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463).