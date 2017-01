ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — A section of Tunnel Road is closed Monday morning after a tractor trailer crash, according to firefighters.

Crews with Asheville Fire Department are on the scene after a tractor trailer wrecked on Old Chunns Cove Road above the tunnel.

The fire department tweeted photos of the crash scene showing the tractor trailer over the side of a mountain, the end near an entrance to the tunnel.

Firefighters say Tunnel Road will be closed for some time on both sides of the tunnel.

Tunnel Rd on both sides of tunnel will be closed for some time #avlnews #NCFire pic.twitter.com/WcwSTIZhLD — ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) January 23, 2017