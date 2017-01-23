Two Upstate Locals Featured On New CBS Show “Hunted”

By Published:
hunted

Two Upstate locals will make their debut on national TV in the world’s most elaborate game of hide and seek. It’s all part of a new show premiering right here on CBS called “Hunted.” Vanessa de la Viña shows us what’s in store with this real-life manhunt.

You can catch new episodes of the show Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting with a special two hour episode January 25. For more info, click here.

You can cheer on our local hunter and fugitive on social media:

Paul Rossi – Hunter — Twitter: @Shipwreck6669

Will Muzika – Fugitive — Twitter: @WillMuzika

