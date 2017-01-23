Upstate dance studio collecting donations for GA tornado victims



MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – At least 19 people are dead, Monday, as tornadoes destroyed parts of Mississippi, Florida and Georgia over the weekend.

One Upstate business is working to help the storm victims and prove that community can extend over state lines.

English Theatre Arts Dance Studio in Mauldin is kicking off a donation drive to help the storm victims affected in Georgia, specifically those who attend the Pritchett-Pippen School of Dance in Albany.

Some students of the dance academy lost everything in the storms.

Anna Catherine English said she knew her mother’s studio needed to help. She called her friend Reedi Hawkins, who’s mother owns Pritchett – Pippen.

“I said “what’s going on? What do you need? How can we help you,” explained English.

Her simple question lead to an immediate response for the donation drive, with the needed supplies ranging from toiletries and food to dance shoes and ballet tights.

“We want to make sure that we can give them not only their immediate needs, but they can also return to normalcy and go to dance class,” said English.

Normalcy might be far off according to Hawkins, who spoke to 7 News from her storm-ravaged city, Monday.

“They are literally places in Albany that have just been wiped from the earth,” said Hawkins

This is the second time this month a tornado has hit their area.

“People have only had power back for six days in some areas. It took two weeks to get power back. Some people haven’t been able to have hot food, May not have been able to stay in their houses and we do have students that were affected in that way,” said Hawkins.

English Theatre Arts Dance Studio owner, Barbara English giving back to others allows them to teach their students more than dance.

“Whatever we can give, we do, and the children are very generous,” she said.

Starting Monday and as long as it takes, English says they will be collecting donations at their dance studio location at 113 E. Butler Rd. in Mauldin from 3pm until closing. The biggest needs are toiletries, towels, blankets, clothing, and nonperishable food items.

From the Upstate of South Carolina to Albany Georgia, any help is welcome.

“I think that’s one of those things that shows you that a sense of community can spread so far beyond your own nuclear community right around you,” said Hawkins.