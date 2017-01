WELLFORD, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a woman reported missing from Wellford.

In a social media post, Wellford Police Department announced that Robbie Arlene Turner was last seen walking in the Highway 292 and Ridge Road area.

The 52-year-old woman is described as 5 feet and weighing 140 pounds. She has a pink walking cane and was wearing dark pants and a dark coat.

Anyone who sees Turner is asked to call 9-1-1.