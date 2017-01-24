3 men arrested in 2 Upstate robberies

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Deputies have arrested three men who they say are responsible for two robberies in Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Ocampo and Jovan Garcia-Sanchez, both of Spartanburg, and Cesar Daniel Mendez-Martinez of Wellford robbed two stores Monday.

Deputies say the first incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Monday at the Shell Food Mart on S. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg. Two men walked into the store with guns and robbed the clerk.

The second incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Stone Station Road in Roebuck.

Deputies say in that case, the suspects were wearing masks when they walked into the store. When an employee asked them to take off their masks, one of them did. When she saw one of the suspects carrying a gun, she ran out of the store. Deputies say that foiled the robbery attempt and the suspects left. The employee was able to give a description of the suspects’ car, which helped lead to their arrests.

Ocampo, Garcia-Sanchez and Mendez-Martinez are each charged with Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery, and 2 counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

A bond hearing on all three suspects is schedule for 1 pm. Tuesday.