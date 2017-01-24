Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of imposter Facebook page

Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an imposter Facebook page.

They say 16 people have accepted it as the legitimate Anderson Co. page.

The sheriff’s office says the page has been stealing posts and the Facebook profile picture of their page.

They say the page also posted a fake news story about a car crash.

They are asking people to verify the identity of pages and people you follow on Facebook.

This is the full post:

“****FAKE SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE****
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that an impostor page has been created on Facebook. There are currently 16 people who have accepted it as the legitimate representation for this agency.
The creator of the page has stolen posts — including the profile picture and cover photo — and pasted them to its timeline. Additionally, the impostor posted a fake news story about a motor vehicle accident.
PLEASE verify the identity of pages and people you choose to follow. Our OFFICIAL page is the second largest Law Enforcement page in South Carolina and has more than 25,000 followers. This page has been in existence since 2010. If you see pages or posts that claim to originate from this office, please report them by sending an email to secombs@andersonsheriff.com.
Never accept a cheap imitation! 😀 (And yes, we have reported the page to Facebook.)”

