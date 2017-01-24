Bass Pro Shops on hold for Spartanburg Co.

Bass Pro Shops says they are putting plans on hold for a store in Greer.

“Plans have been placed on hold since we initially announced this location. Like all retailers, we are assessing the way our customers want to interact with us and remain dedicated to serving outdoor enthusiasts in the region.”

Plans were announced for a 70 acre site on Highway 101 near Interstate 85 in Greer.

Utility, access, easements, and Brownfield remediation were some of the issues the company cited for the initial delays.

The store was initially scheduled to have a groundbreaking on September 1, 2015.