Free community health fairs at Virginia College in Spartanburg and Greenville

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Virginia College hosting free Community Health Fairs Wednesday in both Greenville and Spartanburg which will be open to the public.

The health fairs will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm on Wednesday, January 25.

The Spartanburg fair will be held at 8150 Warren H. Abernathy Highway and will offer blood pressure, pulse, respiration, and weight checks, campus tours, chair massages, manicures/pedicures, and student Cosmetology coupon giveaways. Walgreens will also be on site to give flu shots.

The Greenville fair will be held at 78 Global Drive, Ste. 200 and will offer blood pressure and glucose checks, BMI and healthy cooking demonstrations. There will also be multiple guest speakers on various topics such as osteo and rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes management, exercise, and more.

The public will also be able to win prizes including a Fitbit Zip Wireless Activity Tracker.