Furman Acox Earns SoCon Honor

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Furman’s Kris Acox has been named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for all games played Jan. 17-23. Acox averaged 18.5 points, pulled down 7.0 rebounds and recorded 2.5 steals per contest as the Paladins picked up wins over ETSU (75-62) and VMI (89-72) last week.

Acox led the Paladins with 19 points and eight rebounds against the Bucs. He then tied for the team high with 18 points and added six rebounds against the Keydets. The senior added three assists and three steals in the win over VMI. He knocked down 17-of-19 field goal attempts last week and now ranks third in the league in shooting percentage at 60 percent.

The Reykjavik, Iceland, native is 16th in the league in scoring (12.8 ppg) and ranks fourth in rebounding (7.0 rpg).

Furman (12-8, 5-2 SoCon) returns to action Wednesday (Jan. 24) when the Paladins host Western Carolina (6-14, 1-6 SoCon).

Other top performers in the Southern Conference included The Citadel’s Preston Parks, Mercer’s Ria’n Holland, UNCG’s Diante Baldwin, Samford’s Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Chattanooga’s Tre’ McLean, Western Carolina’s Elija Pughsley and Wofford’s Cameron Jackson.

SoCon Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Nov. 15 – Zane Najdawi, The Citadel

Nov. 22 – Wyatt Walker, Samford

Nov. 29 – Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Dec. 6 – Zane Najdawi, The Citadel

Dec. 13 – Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga

Dec. 20 – Julian Eleby, VMI

Jan. 3 – T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Jan. 10 – Wyatt Walker, Samford

Jan. 17 – QJ Peterson, VMI

Jan. 24 – Kris Acox, Furman