Greenville trolley service to add new routes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenlink is set to hold public meetings on plans to expand its trolley service.

City officials are looking to expand the service beyond the Central Business District in downtown Greenville. People can offer ideas and suggestions on the expansion at three public meetings. The first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the conference room at the Caine Halter YMCA at 721 Cleveland Street.

The expanded trolley service will feature two new routes and is expected to start in summer.

City officials say the new routes will have access to restaurants, retail, parks and leisure activities. Greenlink staff will discuss the proposed service expansion and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

Public meetings are also scheduled Wednesday, February 1. One meeting starts at noon at the Greenlink offices in the downtown transit center at 100 West McBee Avenue. The second will start at 6:30 p.m. at the West Greenville Community Center at 8 Rochester Street.

Click here to view a map of the proposed routes.