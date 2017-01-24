Henry McMaster sworn-in as Governor of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Henry McMaster was sworn-in as the 117th Governor of South Carolina, Tuesday evening.

McMaster became governor following Nikki Haley’s resignation to become Ambassador to the United Nations after she was confirmed by the US Senate.

Gov. McMaster will serve the remainder of Gov. Haley’s term which will end on January 9, 2019.

The role of lieutenant governor will remain unfilled until the SC Senate elects a new President Pro Tempore after Senator Hugh Leatherman stepped down from the post earlier on Tuesday.

Watch the full swearing-in ceremony on Facebook: