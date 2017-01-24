Man breaks into building, steals Frisbee golf discs, leaves lunch, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are searching for a man they say broke into the 19th floor of the Windstream building in Greenville before taking a bag full of Frisbee golf discs and leaving his lunch.

Investigators say the man went to the 19th floor, jimmied open a locked door, and went inside around 6:00am on January 20.

According to police, the suspect was confronted by an employee before he left with a backpack full of Frisbee golf discs. Officers say the suspect left behind aJersey Mike’s lunch and a bottle of Gatorade before he left the building.

The suspect was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, and an Atlanta Braves hat.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463).

