Mom said woman ran her and children off Union Co. road

WSPA Staff Published:
Alesha Gossett (Union County Jail)
UNION Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Union woman is accused of running a mom and her children off the road and trying to hit them several times.

Alesha Gossett, 35, has been charged with reckless driving and first-degree assault and battery.

A woman told deputies she left home with her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter Sunday morning and passed Gossett on Hunters Run Road. The victim said Gossett was waiting at her house, according to an incident report. The victim said Gossett pulled out and tried to hit her several times and ran her off the road several times. According to the report, the woman feared for her life and the lives of her children.

Gossett wasn’t there when deputies arrived.

She was booked into the Union County jail and later released.

