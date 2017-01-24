Mortgage lender bringing 700 new jobs to Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WSPA) – A mortgage lending company plans to expand it’s headquarters in Lancaster County and hire 700 new people.

The jobs at Movement Mortgage are expected to be added over the next five years according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

The company plans to invest $18 million in expanding it’s facility in the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park on Highway 160. Movement Mortgage already employs 650 people in Lancaster County.

The company claims to be among the ten largest mortgage lenders in the nation and is currently active in 48 states.

Hiring for new jobs is expected to start in the first quarter of this year. You can learn more information about job opportunities by clicking here.