Log smashes into windshield when driver stops at red light, witnesses say

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One man is hurt after a log smashed through the windshield of the car he was driving in Anderson County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports that SC-28 was blocked after the crash at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. The scene was clear about an hour later.

 

Troopers think the driver of a 2007 Kia Spectra was slowing down at the red light on SC-28 and 81 near the CVS when the wreck happened.

A witness told troopers they saw the driver come to a stop and didn’t see the log sticking out of the back of the log truck. They say he braked just as the log crashed into the windshield  and he must have moved just in time for the log to just hit the left side of his face.

He lost consciousness before EMS took him to AnMed. We are told he’s alive and expected to be OK.

Troopers are headed to the hospital to check on him.

