SC Sen. Leatherman resigns from post as President Pro Tempore

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Senator Hugh Leatherman resigned from his post as President Pro Tempore of the South Carolina Senate ahead of Governor Nikki Haley’s impending confirmation as UN Ambassador.

The President Pro Tempore will succeed Henry McMaster as lieutenant Governor after Governor Haley resigns to take the UN post.

“The State Supreme Court clarified any questions on the line of succession and as I’ve stated before, I have no desire to seek statewide office and I will remain in the Senate,” Senator Leatherman said.

An election for the new President Pro Tempore will be held when the SC Senate returns to a full session. That senator would then become the lieutenant governor.