One Spartanburg launch set for Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The “OneSpartanburg” plan for growth and development will be explained to the public tonight at a meeting at the Chapman Cultural Center.

The event starts at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce briefed Spartanburg County Council during their committee meetings Monday night in a presentation outlining the plan.

They highlighted that more than $3.2 billion has been invested in Spartanburg in recent years, as well as 29 jobs added each week since 2011.

Chamber President Allen Smith said they’ve brought in a marketing firm from Atlanta and more than 3,000 people in Spartanburg responded to surveys about what they’d like to see happen in the area.

This plan comes after years of research and more than a year of planning.

Smith said there are six phases of change including gathering community steak holder input, community assessment, and target business analysis.

You can also expect a marketing review, forming of a community and economic development strategy and Spartanburg leaders will help determine how to best address these issues and how much will it cost.

One Spartanburg will be combining community partners and volunteers while utilizing a $5.1 million budget.

Find out more about the data that will help determine what measures will be made to improve Spartanburg at www.onespartanburg.com.