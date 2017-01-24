Thousands without power in Henderson Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
power-outage

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA) — Day classes were canceled Tuesday at Fruitland Baptist Bible College due to a widespread power outage.

Duke Energy reports that about 5,600 customers in Henderson County are without power as of 7:35 a.m. Tuesday.

A spokesman with the utility company said crews are on the ground investigating an equipment issue that caused the outage. All customers are expected to have power restored by 11 a.m. Many customers could see energy restored much sooner as the company re-energizes circuits.

