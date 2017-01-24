Tombstone vandalized in Union Co.

By Published:
Grave marker tombstone
File

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union deputies are investigating the vandalism of a tombstone on Williford Rd.

A woman said she bought a special black granite horseshoe tombstone for her husband.

She said she went to visit the grave and noticed the tombstone had been damaged.

There were marks on the tombstone that appeared to be where someone tried to lift it with a forklift, according to the woman.

A corner of the tombstone had been broken off.

She said there was no repairing the stone with an estimated value of $4,300.

Deputies are still investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s