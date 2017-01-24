Tombstone vandalized in Union Co.

UNION, SC (WSPA) – Union deputies are investigating the vandalism of a tombstone on Williford Rd.

A woman said she bought a special black granite horseshoe tombstone for her husband.

She said she went to visit the grave and noticed the tombstone had been damaged.

There were marks on the tombstone that appeared to be where someone tried to lift it with a forklift, according to the woman.

A corner of the tombstone had been broken off.

She said there was no repairing the stone with an estimated value of $4,300.

Deputies are still investigating.