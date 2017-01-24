Tuesday’s High School Basketball

In a doubleheader involving first place teams in Region 3-5A, Gaffney overcame visiting Dorman in double overtime, 79-73, in boys play while the Dorman girls cruised to a 55-38 win to take first place in the region for itself.

Spartanburg Day crushed Shannon Forest on the road, 96-42, behind 41 points and 10 rebounds from junior Zion Williamson with North Carolina head coach Roy Williams in attendance.

Other scores from the Associated Press:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 75, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63

Abbeville 57, Ninety Six 44

Aiken 52, North Augusta 49

Anderson Christian 75, Oakbrook Prep 59

Andrew Jackson 83, South Aiken Baptist 39

Andrews 51, Mullins 42

Batesburg-Leesville 57, Allendale-Fairfax 41

Beaufort 67, Hilton Head Island 51

Berkeley 63, Cane Bay 58

Bethune-Bowman 61, Scott’s Branch 59

Bishop England 52, Lake Marion 42

Blacksburg 73, Landrum 68

Blythewood 62, River Bluff 52

Brookland-Cayce 69, Airport 61

Broome 76, Mid-Carolina 54

Calhoun County 89, Barnwell 44

Cathedral Academy 75, Coastal Christian Prep 24

Chesnee 59, Christ Church Episcopal 44

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 70, Trinity Byrnes School 68

Clinton 73, Chapman 68

Clover 56, Boiling Springs 45

Colleton County 78, R.B. Stall 68

Columbia 47, Fairfield Central 40

Crestwood 77, Lugoff-Elgin 71

Dillon 52, Waccamaw 49

Dreher 57, Chapin 49

Easley 81, Woodmont 59

Emerald 58, Berea 56

Fort Mill 36, Nation Ford 27

Gaffney 79, Dorman 73, 2OT

Goose Creek 53, Ashley Ridge 38

Great Falls 71, Governors School 39

Greenville 67, Belton-Honea Path 49

Greenwood 62, Riverside 59

Greer 63, Blue Ridge 52

Hammond 44, Cardinal Newman 41

Heathwood Hall 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 55

Hillcrest 82, Laurens 45

Holly Hill Academy 51, Patrick Henry Academy 48

Indian Land 65, Chester 18

Irmo 61, Lexington 51

Lake City 49, Georgetown 28

Lakewood 61, Hartsville 56

Lee Central 67, Chesterfield 55

Lewisville 53, McBee 39

Liberty 54, Brashier Middle College 37

Loris 55, Aynor 35

May River 59, Bluffton 39

Newberry 72, Woodruff 59

North Myrtle Beach 59, Myrtle Beach 55

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 60, St. John’s 52

Powdersville 60, Palmetto 51

Ridge Spring-Monetta 57, Estill 48

Robert E. Lee Academy 67, Williamsburg Academy 43

Rock Hill 57, Northwestern 54

Saluda 63, Strom Thurmond 50

Silver Bluff 71, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42

South Aiken 64, Midland Valley 50

Southside 86, Carolina Academy 46

Spartanburg Day 92, Shannon Forest Christian 46

Summerville 62, James Island 45

T.L. Hanna 67, J.L. Mann 65

Travelers Rest 70, Union County 64

West Ashley 62, Stratford 59

West Oak 58, Pendleton 55

Whale Branch 52, Woodland 40

Williston-Elko 60, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57

Wilson Hall 47, Florence Christian 38

Wren 67, Eastside 58

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 46, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23

Battery Creek 77, Wade Hampton (H) 20

Beaufort Academy 51, St. Andrew’s 39

Berkeley 40, Cane Bay 38

Bethune-Bowman 46, Scott’s Branch 44

Bishop England 80, Lake Marion 35

Buford 60, Cheraw 43

Burke 57, Garrett Academy of Technology 12

C.E. Murray 59, Branchville 12

Calhoun Falls 56, High Point Academy 23

Cardinal Newman 45, Hammond 23

Cathedral Academy 67, Coastal Christian Prep 54

Clover 56, Boiling Springs 47

Crestwood 68, Lugoff-Elgin 8

Denmark-Olar 44, Blackville-Hilda 30

Dreher 42, Chapin 36

Emerald 57, Berea 38

First Baptist 61, Ben Lippen 45

Fort Mill 36, Nation Ford 27

Goose Creek 55, Ashley Ridge 23

Great Falls 51, Governors School 20

Greenville 62, Belton-Honea Path 35

Hilton Head Island 51, Beaufort 41

Holly Hill Academy 45, Patrick Henry Academy 34

Indian Land 65, Chester 18

Irmo 61, Lexington 51

Lake View 47, Green Sea Floyds 45

Lamar 35, Timmonsville 34

Liberty 50, Brashier Middle College 47

Manning 63, Hanahan 40

McCormick 65, Ware Shoals 19

Mid-Carolina 49, Broome 38

Myrtle Beach 42, North Myrtle Beach 35

Ninety Six 70, Abbeville 31

North Augusta 47, Aiken 34

Pendleton 69, West Oak 41

Pickens 42, D.W. Daniel 36

Ridge Spring-Monetta 56, Estill 45

Ridge View 69, South Pointe 65

Rock Hill 71, Northwestern 33

Socastee 44, West Florence 38

Southside Christian 57, Greenville Technical Charter 15

Spring Valley 78, White Knoll 38

St. John’s Christian Academy 51, Jefferson Davis Academy 26

St. Joseph 53, Greer Middle College 28

Travelers Rest 65, Union County 37

Wando 68, Fort Dorchester 53

West Ashley 39, Stratford 27

Whale Branch 52, Woodland 40

Wren 52, Eastside 43

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)