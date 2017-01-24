Tuesday’s High School Basketball

In a doubleheader involving first place teams in Region 3-5A, Gaffney overcame visiting Dorman in double overtime, 79-73, in boys play while the Dorman girls cruised to a 55-38 win to take first place in the region for itself.
Spartanburg Day crushed Shannon Forest on the road, 96-42, behind 41 points and 10 rebounds from junior Zion Williamson with North Carolina head coach Roy Williams in attendance.
Other scores from the Associated Press:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 75, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63
Abbeville 57, Ninety Six 44
Aiken 52, North Augusta 49
Anderson Christian 75, Oakbrook Prep 59
Andrew Jackson 83, South Aiken Baptist 39
Andrews 51, Mullins 42
Batesburg-Leesville 57, Allendale-Fairfax 41
Beaufort 67, Hilton Head Island 51
Berkeley 63, Cane Bay 58
Bethune-Bowman 61, Scott’s Branch 59
Bishop England 52, Lake Marion 42
Blacksburg 73, Landrum 68
Blythewood 62, River Bluff 52
Brookland-Cayce 69, Airport 61
Broome 76, Mid-Carolina 54
Calhoun County 89, Barnwell 44
Cathedral Academy 75, Coastal Christian Prep 24
Chesnee 59, Christ Church Episcopal 44
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 70, Trinity Byrnes School 68
Clinton 73, Chapman 68
Clover 56, Boiling Springs 45
Colleton County 78, R.B. Stall 68
Columbia 47, Fairfield Central 40
Crestwood 77, Lugoff-Elgin 71
Dillon 52, Waccamaw 49
Dreher 57, Chapin 49
Easley 81, Woodmont 59
Emerald 58, Berea 56
Fort Mill 36, Nation Ford 27
Gaffney 79, Dorman 73, 2OT
Goose Creek 53, Ashley Ridge 38
Great Falls 71, Governors School 39
Greenville 67, Belton-Honea Path 49
Greenwood 62, Riverside 59
Greer 63, Blue Ridge 52
Hammond 44, Cardinal Newman 41
Heathwood Hall 65, Augusta Christian, Ga. 55
Hillcrest 82, Laurens 45
Holly Hill Academy 51, Patrick Henry Academy 48
Indian Land 65, Chester 18
Irmo 61, Lexington 51
Lake City 49, Georgetown 28
Lakewood 61, Hartsville 56
Lee Central 67, Chesterfield 55
Lewisville 53, McBee 39
Liberty 54, Brashier Middle College 37
Loris 55, Aynor 35
May River 59, Bluffton 39
Newberry 72, Woodruff 59
North Myrtle Beach 59, Myrtle Beach 55
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 60, St. John’s 52
Powdersville 60, Palmetto 51
Ridge Spring-Monetta 57, Estill 48
Robert E. Lee Academy 67, Williamsburg Academy 43
Rock Hill 57, Northwestern 54
Saluda 63, Strom Thurmond 50
Silver Bluff 71, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42
South Aiken 64, Midland Valley 50
Southside 86, Carolina Academy 46
Spartanburg Day 92, Shannon Forest Christian 46
Summerville 62, James Island 45
T.L. Hanna 67, J.L. Mann 65
Travelers Rest 70, Union County 64
West Ashley 62, Stratford 59
West Oak 58, Pendleton 55
Whale Branch 52, Woodland 40
Williston-Elko 60, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 57
Wilson Hall 47, Florence Christian 38
Wren 67, Eastside 58
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 46, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 23
Battery Creek 77, Wade Hampton (H) 20
Beaufort Academy 51, St. Andrew’s 39
Berkeley 40, Cane Bay 38
Bethune-Bowman 46, Scott’s Branch 44
Bishop England 80, Lake Marion 35
Buford 60, Cheraw 43
Burke 57, Garrett Academy of Technology 12
C.E. Murray 59, Branchville 12
Calhoun Falls 56, High Point Academy 23
Cardinal Newman 45, Hammond 23
Cathedral Academy 67, Coastal Christian Prep 54
Clover 56, Boiling Springs 47
Crestwood 68, Lugoff-Elgin 8
Denmark-Olar 44, Blackville-Hilda 30
Dreher 42, Chapin 36
Emerald 57, Berea 38
First Baptist 61, Ben Lippen 45
Fort Mill 36, Nation Ford 27
Goose Creek 55, Ashley Ridge 23
Great Falls 51, Governors School 20
Greenville 62, Belton-Honea Path 35
Hilton Head Island 51, Beaufort 41
Holly Hill Academy 45, Patrick Henry Academy 34
Indian Land 65, Chester 18
Irmo 61, Lexington 51
Lake View 47, Green Sea Floyds 45
Lamar 35, Timmonsville 34
Liberty 50, Brashier Middle College 47
Manning 63, Hanahan 40
McCormick 65, Ware Shoals 19
Mid-Carolina 49, Broome 38
Myrtle Beach 42, North Myrtle Beach 35
Ninety Six 70, Abbeville 31
North Augusta 47, Aiken 34
Pendleton 69, West Oak 41
Pickens 42, D.W. Daniel 36
Ridge Spring-Monetta 56, Estill 45
Ridge View 69, South Pointe 65
Rock Hill 71, Northwestern 33
Socastee 44, West Florence 38
Southside Christian 57, Greenville Technical Charter 15
Spring Valley 78, White Knoll 38
St. John’s Christian Academy 51, Jefferson Davis Academy 26
St. Joseph 53, Greer Middle College 28
Travelers Rest 65, Union County 37
Wando 68, Fort Dorchester 53
West Ashley 39, Stratford 27
Whale Branch 52, Woodland 40
Wren 52, Eastside 43
