Upstate senator vies for president pro tem job

Harvey Peeler

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Republican Senator Harvey Peeler says he plans to run against Hugh Leatherman to be President Pro Tempore of the South Carolina Senate.

The Upstate senator told 7 News, “I am running and ask the people of South Carolina to call and ask their Senator to abide by the Constitution.”

Peeler says he believes Leatherman is “gaming the system” by stepping down to avoid becoming lieutenant governor.

President Pro Tem Sen. Leatherman stepped down from the position Tuesday afternoon, shortly before Governor Henry McMaster vacated the position of lieutenant governor to take over the state’s top job. The state constitution calls for the Senate’s leader to fill the largely ceremonial position.

The Senate must elect a new president pro tem who would immediately become the lieutenant governor. It is expected to be Republican Senator Kevin Bryant of Anderson.

After that, senators will elect a new president pro tem to preside over the governing body. Leatherman is expected to run for the position again.

