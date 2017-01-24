Wanted man arrested after police chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say a wanted suspect is in custody after fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen car.

James Thaddeus Robinson was seen about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday morning in a red Ford Fusion with an improper tag on E. River Street in Anderson. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but say Robinson fled the scene.

The chase ended about 30 minutes later on Trail Road at Wilson Road outside of Belton, after the suspect’s vehicle got a flat tire when he struck a curb.

Robinson has been jailed at the Anderson County Detention Center and served with two outstanding warrants for grand larceny. Deputies say charges are also pending for failure to stop and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle Robinson was driving at the time of the pursuit had been reported stolen from Greer, according to deputies.