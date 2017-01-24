Western NC hotels named some of the best in U.S.

WESTERN NC – TripAdvisor has released their Best Hotels in the U.S. 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Five Western NC hotels were mentioned in the Top 25.

There is who made the list:

· 9th Best Inn/B&B in U.S.: The Reynolds Mansion in Asheville

· 11th Top Inn/B&B in U.S.: Andon-Reid Inn Bed and Breakfast in Waynesville

· 18th Most Romantic Hotel in the U.S.: Rivers Edge Treehouse Resort in Robbinsville

· 19th Most Romantic Hotel in the U.S.: Old Edwards Inn and Spa in Highlands

· 23rd Top Small Hotel in the U.S.: The Park on Mail Hotel in Highlands

To see all the winners CLICK HERE