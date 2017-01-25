65 pounds of liquid meth found in gas tank during traffic stop

Calily Bien, KXAN Published:
(From: Austin Police Department)
(From: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) — Police discovered 65 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in a gas tank during a routine traffic stop earlier this week in Austin, Texas.

Sgt. Greg White with the Austin Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit said an officer pulled over a woman driving a 2004 Ford Escape on I-35 in south Austin on Monday for failing to maintain a lane. Once the officer started speaking with the woman, later identified as Maria Bermudez Gutierrez, 45, they noticed there were some discrepancies in her story.

A search of the vehicle revealed the crystallized liquid methamphetamine in the gas tank of the SUV. The estimated street value of the drugs is $2.6 million.

White believes the drugs were headed to the Dallas-area. The suspect has been transferred to federal custody.

Meth gas tank Austin

(From: Austin Police Department)
(From: Austin Police Department)

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s